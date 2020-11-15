Peru’s interim president Manuel Merino resigns after protest deaths By

© . FILE PHOTO: Peru’s interim President Manuel Merino addresses lawmakers at Congress after he was sworn in following the removal of President Martin Vizcarra, in Lima
LIMA () – Peru’s interim president, Manuel Merino, resigned on Sunday, less than a week into his new administration, after protests calling for his removal left two dead and dozens injured, plunging the country into yet another political crisis.
Merino assumed the presidency on Tuesday after the opposition-dominated Congress voted to remove his predecessor Martin Vizcarra, over bribery allegations, which he denies.
