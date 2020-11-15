People’s Choice Awards: This Lauren Ash & Brad Goreski Pic Is So 2020

“Yup, accurate.”

That was our initial thought when looking at the LOL-worthy photo (below) of Lauren Ash and Brad Goreski at the red carpet for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. While taking in the image, which features the Superstore actress and the celebrity stylist six feet apart reaching out for one another, we realized how desperate we are for human contact in 2020.

As E! readers surely know, the coronavirus pandemic has made social distancing necessary and a quarantine the ongoing reality. Thus, the photo of Lauren and Brad perfectly summed up 2020.

Does anyone get big “never let go energy” from these two? Just us? Cool.

And, while Lauren and Brad are reporting live from the People’s Choice Awards, they are making sure to follow COVID-19 safety precautions. However, if they’re like us, they’re probably desperate to give their peers a hug.

Not only did Lauren look striking in a Christian Siriano runway gown, but Brad stunned in a blue Gucci jacket and shinning Cartier pendant.