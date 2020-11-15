People’s Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
Good Morning America
Live With Kelly & Ryan
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Today
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020
Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor
Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Just Sam, American Idol
Madison Prewett, The Bachelor
Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer
Rob Gronkowski , The Masked Singer
Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle
THE REALITY STAR OF 2020
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Darcey and Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta