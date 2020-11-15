Paulina Gretzky celebrates fiance Dustin Johnson’s 2020 Masters win

Paulina Gretzky stole the show at Augusta National while watching her fiance, Dustin Johnson, win the 2020 Masters.

The 31-year-old model and daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky was elated when Johnson finished with a 20-under 268, the lowest 72-hole score in tournament history.

While she observed Johnson earn his first green jacket, she sported one of her own. Her style earned social media attention.

The couple met in 2009 and have been engaged since 2013.

They have two sons, Tatum and River. Tatum was born Jan. 19, 2015, and River was born June 12, 2017.