Patriots vs. Ravens live score, updates, highlights from “Sunday Night Football” game

The Patriots (3-5) may be in the midst of a down season, but there’s a lot to like about their Week 10 “Sunday Night Football” matchup with the Ravens (6-2).
Most notable is the battle between two of the NFL’s best running quarterbacks: Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson.
Jackson, the 2019 MVP and relative new kid on the block, had high praise for Newton, the 2015 MVP who has shown signs of age in his 10th NFL season.
“He’s the O.G.,” Jackson said last week. “He’s Superman.”
Newton was flattered by the praise but said he thinks even higher of Jackson, who with 25 yards rushing on Sunday can join Newton as just the second QB in NFL history to rush for 500 yards in each of his first three seasons.
“For him to be as successful and to make the impact — the big splash in this game — not many people have done it,” Newton said. “I say Michael Vick, I say Lamar. I don’t even think I’m in that stratosphere.”
Sunday night’s game figures to be a low-scoring affair, which means both teams will likely turn to their quarterbacks to make big, unscripted plays to win. The Patriots need to win to stay within shouting distance of the Bills and Dolphins in the AFC East, while the Ravens are still trying to keep pace with the undefeated Steelers in the AFC North.
Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Patriots vs. Ravens on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 10 game.
Patriots vs. Ravens live updates, highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’
(All times Eastern)
Patriots vs. Ravens start time
All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 have the same start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 “SNF” window.
