Outbreak grows to 17 COVID-19 cases

Of the cases, 15 are understood to be linked to one family.

The student at Mawson Lakes is a close contact of a positive case, with the school closing out of an “abundance of caution”, according to the Department of Education.

Thomas More College in Salisbury Downs has also closed after a confirmed case of COVID-19.

A growing list of concerning locations across the northern suburbs include the Lyell McEwin Hospital, Parafield Plaza supermarket and the Yatala prison.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier yesterday said two family members of the woman had tested positive, including a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s, who were both quarantining in a medi-hotel.

A woman became infected after being treated at the Lyell McEwin Hospital in Adelaide’s northern suburbs. ()

One of the family members worked at the Peppers on Waymouth Street medi-hotel, which may be the cause of initial transmission.

More than 100 people are self-isolating in the state as contact tracers scramble to get on top of the growing cluster.

Speaking on Today, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government had offered Australian Defence Force support to help South Australia with its “excellent” contact tracing operation.

While South Australia Senator and Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told Today this morning he hoped the outbreak would not spiral “out of control” like it did in Victoria.

“What we need to do is make sure that South Australia’s response is comprehensive in terms of how quickly they move to isolate people and to date we do know they have isolated large numbers of people,” Mr Birmingham said.

“The contact-tracing operation is already very, very large. I’m certain there will be, yes, more cases and more isolations to come, but that doesn’t mean it spirals out of control like Victoria.

“We want a NSW-type response here where it is absolutely isolated and quarantined as quickly as possible.”