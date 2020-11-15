OKC to trade Dennis Schroder to Lakers for Danny Green?

The Lakers have an agreement in principle on a deal to acquire guard Dennis Schroder from the Thunder when the trade moratorium lifts on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that the teams were working on a deal, and he notes that Oklahoma City will receive the 28th pick in Wednesday’s draft and guard Danny Green in return. Woj adds that other teams that were pursuing Shroder, but they had to move on to different players.

L.A. owes a protected first-rounder in 2021 to the Pelicans, so the deal can’t be finalized until the Lakers make their draft pick Wednesday night, as Bobby Marks of ESPN points out.

Schroder, 27, will make $15.5M this season in the final year of his contract. He has spent two years in Oklahoma City and averaged 18.9 points and 4.0 assists off the bench last season.

Green, 33, will make $15.4M in 2020-21, so the salaries match up for a deal. He signed with the Lakers last summer and averaged 8.0 points in 68 games. He has played for the last two NBA champions and will be a free agent again in 2021.

