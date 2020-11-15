Obama Joked About Not Joining The Biden Administration

You know what they say: Happy (former FLOTUS) wife, happy life.
The last two months in the United States have been largely consumed by one thing: the 2020 presidential election.
In the final weeks leading up to the election, former POTUS Barack Obama joined the campaign trail for his former Veep Joe Biden and lots of folks were happy to see him again.
And if you’re one of those people, maybe you were hoping that Obama might join the Biden/Harris administration once the president-elect is sworn in on Jan. 20.
Well, the man himself has an answer for you: Nope.
In an interview with Gayle King for CBS Sunday Morning, the former president said that while he plans on helping Biden however he can, he will not be joining the administration in an official capacity.
His reason? Michelle would not approve.
“She’d be like, ‘What? You’re doin’ what?'”
Honestly, I can’t say I blame her. Being POTUS and FLOTUS for eight years seems like hard work, and props to Obama for listening to his wife.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!