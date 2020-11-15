Obama Joked About Not Joining The Biden Administration

You know what they say: Happy (former FLOTUS) wife, happy life.

The last two months in the United States have been largely consumed by one thing: the 2020 presidential election.


DNC

And the pandemic, duh. Please don’t forget the pandemic. Wear your mask, wash your hands and remain socially distant!

In the final weeks leading up to the election, former POTUS Barack Obama joined the campaign trail for his former Veep Joe Biden and lots of folks were happy to see him again.

And if you’re one of those people, maybe you were hoping that Obama might join the Biden/Harris administration once the president-elect is sworn in on Jan. 20.


Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Look at that socially distant elbow bump!

Well, the man himself has an answer for you: Nope.


C-SPAN

He really meant it when he dropped that mic.

In an interview with Gayle King for CBS Sunday Morning, the former president said that while he plans on helping Biden however he can, he will not be joining the administration in an official capacity.


CBS

“I will help him in any ways that I can,” he said. “But now, you know, I’m not planning to suddenly work on the White House staff or something.”

His reason? Michelle would not approve.


Scott Olson / Getty Images

After Gayle asked him if there was a cabinet position in his future, Obama laughed and said, “There are probably some things I would not be doing ‘cause Michelle would leave me.”

“She’d be like, ‘What? You’re doin’ what?'”

Honestly, I can’t say I blame her. Being POTUS and FLOTUS for eight years seems like hard work, and props to Obama for listening to his wife.


The Washington Post via Getty Images

If Michelle wanted to tell me what to do, I’d listen.

