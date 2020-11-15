NJ Mom Moves Boyfriend of 5 Months Into Home; Rapes 1 Yr Old To Death!

A New Jersey man has been arrested with raping his girlfriend’s 1 year old son to death, has learned. And police are also charging the boy’s mother with his death.

Police arrested James Davis, 49, and Qunasia Coleman, 29, in connection with the November 7 fatality at a residential dwelling in Patterson, NJ.

James has been charged with first-degree felony murder, aggravated sexual assault, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Qunasia has been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She faces a maximum of 10 years in state prison.

Police were called to Qunasia’s home – where James also lived – on report of an unresponsive child on November 7. The baby was pronounced dead at 6:07 p.m.

According to online reports, Qunasia had only dated James for about five months, and already had him living with her three kids.

On the day of the alleged murder, all three of the kids were in with the man while their mother was gone. According to one person claiming to be a family friend, James told the other two kids to leave the room, and that is when he allegedly sexually assaulted the 1-year-old boy.

The 8-year-old daughter told cops that her mother left them home with that boyfriend often, and cops say the mother initially lied saying she left the kids home alone.