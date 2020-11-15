Nissan ‘exploring’ possible sale of 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors: Bloomberg By

© . FILE PHOTO: Mitsubishi Mi-Tech concept car is seen in Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo



TOKYO () – Nissan (OTC:) Motor Co. (T:) may sell its 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp (T:) in what would be a fundamental change in a three-way alliance that also includes French car maker Renault SA (PA:), Bloomberg News reported, citing unidentified sources.

Nissan is considering looking for potential buyers, which could include other shareholders such as trading company Mitsubishi Corp (T:), because it is worried it may struggle to recover from a downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg said.

“There are no plans to change the capital structure with Mitsubishi,” Nissan said in an emailed statement.