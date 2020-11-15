New York Rapper Benny The Butcher Reportedly Shot In The Leg At A Houston Walmart

Roommates, sources report that New York rapper Benny The Butcher was recently shot in the leg in the parking lot of a Houston, Texas Walmart. According to Houston police, Benny was in town and went to the Walmart with a few friends when a shooting occurred as a result of an attempted robbery.

While Benny The Butcher and his friends were in their car in the parking lot, reportedly five men pulled up next to them and showed their guns and demanded their jewelry.

Apparently, Benny was not moving fast enough for the attempted robbers, so that’s when police say one of the men shot him in the leg and the others escaped.

Benny was taken to a local hospital for treatment — his condition is unknown at this time. Cops say the men who attempted to rob him are also still at large, and an investigation is underway.

Benny The Butcher’s shooting was just hours after Boosie was also shot in the leg in Dallas, Texas. Regarding Boosie’s shooting, the Dallas Police Department confirmed that “Officers responded to a disturbance armed encounter in which the 911 callers stated that someone had been shot, but left the location in a private vehicle. When officers arrived, they were unable to locate any complainant, suspect, alleged crime scene, and were not flagged down.”

Boosie shooting followed the tragic death of Dallas rapper Mo3, who was fatally shot on the RL Thorton Freeway. The day before he was shot, Boosie attended a candlelight vigil for Mo3, who was reportedly signed to his record label.

