Nets at top of James Harden’s trade list?

With the news that Russell Westbrook wants out of the Houston Rockets organization, it’s really no surprise that James Harden has begun to weigh his future with the team.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne and Zach Lowe, Harden reportedly prefers to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Being reunited with Kevin Durant and joining Kyrie Irving is “resonating” with the three-time scoring champion.

Wojnarowski adds that the Rockets plan to keep Harden on board for the 2020-21 season, and the team has not had trade discussions with the Nets.