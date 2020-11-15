Home Entertainment NBA YOUNGBOY’S New Song Predicts The DEATH Of King Von!!

NBA YOUNGBOY'S New Song Predicts The DEATH Of King Von!!

Bradley Lamb
Rapper NBA YoungBoy dropped his “Dead Trolls” video/song a few months back and there’s some interested things in it that relate to King Von and his death. is hearing a growing murmur around hip hop fans, that NBA Youngboy’s song seems to have predicted King Von’s murder.

King Von was gunned down last week in Atlanta. Police say the man who shot him was an affiliate of NBA Youngboy, and the half-brother to rapper Quando Rondo.

In the track Dead Trolls, NBA YoungBoy mentions “staining” (killing) something in Atlanta. King Von – a Chicago native – was shot and killed in Atlanta.

