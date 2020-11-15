Nathan Buckley admits Adam Treloar relationship has been ‘strained’ after brutal trade move

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has admitted that his once-great relationship with Adam Treloar has become “strained” after being forced to trade the star midfielder.

Treloar, young gun Jaidyn Stephenson, Tom Phillips and Atu Bosenavulagi were the casualties of Collingwood’s bulging salary cap, with the quartet traded out for very little in return during last week’s trade period.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the fire sale which has left Collingwood members furious, Buckley said the moves were “brutal but needed”.

“The conversations (with the players) were pretty short and sharp,” he told SEN.

“It was for a varying number of reasons, some inside their control and some with absolutely nothing to do with those individuals. We needed to make those decisions and force those outcomes.

Nathan Buckley admits that his relationship with Adam Treloar has been soured by the trade moves (Getty)

“It wasn’t natural, it wasn’t smooth, it wasn’t organic, and I think we’ve been a natural, smooth and organic club for a couple of years.

“It’s been on the cards for probably the last three or four years. We decided that this was the time to stop pushing our pain into the future and to take it all in one gulp now.

“This is brutal. This was always going to be hurtful, it was always going to be a shock, it was always going to cause distress because of the forced nature of it.

“I didn’t feel entirely great about it, but we feel that we’ve made these decisions for the betterment of the football club in the short, medium and long term. I knew that we weren’t going to get through this without trauma and pain.”

Buckley admitted that his communication with Treloar could have been better, after reports suggested that he was told his teammates no longer wanted him at the club.

Adam Treloar was left stunned after being told that his teammates no longer wanted to play with him (Getty)

“I can understand how Adam perceived it in that way,” he said.

“As soon as we determined that this was the way we were going to go, I don’t think it was going to be pretty. Adam is a heart and soul person.

“My personal relationship with him is important to me. We we’re really close and obviously it’s strained at the moment and the dust is yet to settle on that.

“I believe that Adam is a quality young man. Personally, I’ve got great respect for him and I like the way that he carries himself.

“There is clearly something I could have done better in those conversations with Adam.”

Buckley said the club’s leadership group had been made aware of the impending cull, and that combined with some specific feedback to Treloar had potentially caused the message to be misconstrued.

Adam Treloar joins an already power-packed Western Bulldogs midfield group (Getty)

“The leaders were aware of the decision that the list management group had made after the end of the season,” he said.

“That was out of respect for the leaders and for them to be able to provide genuine support and to have a knowledge of what Adam was facing, and what we were facing.

“There was one element of specific on-field feedback that I gave Adam during the early stages immediately after the season which related to on-field connection.

“That came through reviews from the last couple of years and it was not something that was news to Adam, it was something that he understood.

“Potentially those two things put together were perceived as, ‘Your teammates don’t support you or don’t want you at the football club’.

Treloar has been one of Collingwood’s most prolific midfielders since joining the club in 2016 (Getty)

“Clearly there is something in my communication that has failed there for Adam to feel that. I understand entirely where it’s come from and I needed to be better in that regard.”

Buckley admitted that Collingwood had entertained the thought of a cap cull 12 months ago, before opting for one last run in 2020, revealing that he had been forced to tell players directly last summer.

“We tried to act on this 12 months ago in the last off-season, not specifically with Adam, but with the salary cap and trying to square that up, and I did a lot of that communicating with the players,” he said.

“When you’re talking to a player who has a contract and you’re trying to have honest conversations with players, I determined that it was nearly impossible for me to have these conversations with players because my connection with them is on a deeper level.

Nathan Buckley had chosen to stay out of list management discussions this season (Getty)

“Sometimes I feel like I’m too close as a coach to actually be having list management conversations with them. It’s pretty hard to tell a player that I think the best thing for the club is for you to find another opportunity when they’ve actually got a contract and say, ‘What happens if I stay?’.

“With Adam, it was clearly something that I needed to front up and address because of the relationship we had.”

While Collingwood was slammed for not publicly speaking out amid the rampant speculation in the lead-up to the trade period, Buckley admitted that the radio silence was an attempt to maintain leverage in negotiations with rival clubs.

“We wanted to play it quieter in the trade period,” he said.

Buckley says Jaidyn Stephenson was aware he would be traded before the youngster’s call to him (Getty)

“We didn’t get a great result anyway, let’s be clear, but I don’t know if you get a better result if you come out and say, ‘We need to adjust our salary cap’. I don’t think that you’re going to get a better outcome than we got, it would be even worse.

“We probably foolishly tried to maintain some bargaining position on the trade table by shutting our mouths and that has caused even more angst on the other side.”

Fans were also left shocked after Stephenson revealed that he had not heard from anyone after the season ended, before being forced to call Buckley himself to find out if he was up for trade.

However, Buckley indicated that Stephenson’s management had been made aware that he could be up for trade this summer, saying his direct conversation with the 21-year-old was simply to confirm that a trade move was on the cards.

Buckley is adamant that Collingwood can replace the players it has lost during the trade period (Getty)

With all four departing players being popular members within the squad, Buckley admitted that he was worried about the moves fracturing the playing group, but he expressed confidence in others stepping up to replace the quartet.

“I do worry about that because that is critical, that is largely my role,” he said.

“We’ve let some talent go, there’s no doubt, and the perception is that we’re going to be worse off in 2021.

“But it’s our determination that we’ve actually let players go that we can replace. We’ve let players go that will not damage the fabric of our playing group and the inner circle of our playing group.

“That’s not to say that they weren’t liked or weren’t respected. In every organisation there are people that are fundamental to who you are and sometimes the perception from outside is not what you see and what you live every day inside.

“That was part of the determination in landing on the who (will be traded).”