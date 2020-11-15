new video loaded: Mummies Discovered in Egypt Necropolis
Mummies Discovered in Egypt Necropolis
Archaeologists unearthed more than 100 painted wooden coffins up to 2,500 years old in the Saqqara burial ground, many containing mummies.
(clapping) “The teeth, mouth.” “…of the age as well as the state of art of the mummification.”
Whether it’s reporting on conflicts abroad and political divisions at home, or covering the latest style trends and scientific developments, Times Video journalists provide a revealing and unforgettable view of the world.
