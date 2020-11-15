Mummies Discovered in Egypt Necropolis

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

new video loaded: Mummies Discovered in Egypt Necropolis

transcript

transcript

Mummies Discovered in Egypt Necropolis

Archaeologists unearthed more than 100 painted wooden coffins up to 2,500 years old in the Saqqara burial ground, many containing mummies.

(clapping) “The teeth, mouth.” “…of the age as well as the state of art of the mummification.”

Recent episodes in Latest Video

Whether it’s reporting on conflicts abroad and political divisions at home, or covering the latest style trends and scientific developments, Times Video journalists provide a revealing and unforgettable view of the world.

Whether it’s reporting on conflicts abroad and political divisions at home, or covering the latest style trends and scientific developments, Times Video journalists provide a revealing and unforgettable view of the world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR