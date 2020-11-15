More than 50 sharks seen between Moruya and Broulee on NSW South Coast

Lifesavers on the NSW South Coast took to the waters on the weekend to disperse a shiver of sharks from a small stretch of beaches between two towns.

More than 50 sharks were spotted in the waters between Moruya and Broulee yesterday.

“And our crew taking some actions to ensure all were safe,” the organisation wrote on Facebook.

November to January is the breeding season for sharks and they are often more present in Australian waters at this .