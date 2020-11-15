Meghan King Edmonds Reveals She Tested Positive for Coronavirus

In one Instagram Story, the Bravolebrity mentioned that she had been “directly exposed multiple times” in the past and never tested positive. But as she put it, “This was the time that got me.”

Last week, Meghan traveled to Miami, Fla. where she enjoyed a “girl’s getaway.” However, she reassured her followers that “no one” from her trip “is sick.” She also posted a photo of her carrying Hart two days ago and shared an image of her and Hayes cuddling on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Meghan’s COVID-19 diagnosis comes seven months after Jim tested positive. The former MLB player shared the news on Instagram Stories in April and revealed that he also tested positive for pneumonia.

“Hey, y’all, what’s up. I just wanted to drop a quick note. I appreciate everyone who has said well wishes and wished me the best. I did test positive for pneumonia, and I did get a test positive for the virus,” he said at the time, per Bravo’s website. “I am completely symptom-free now and doing really well.”

“Thank god I quarantined myself and listened to what everyone said and kept our curve at my house flattened,” he continued. “My daughter has been tested. She is waiting for her results, but she is symptom-free. So we’re all doing really well here.”

Jim did have to go to the hospital but was released a day later. He has since recovered.