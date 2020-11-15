Meghan King Edmonds Is ‘OK’ Despite ‘Feeling Poorly’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Instagram

The ‘RHOC’ alum, who had a brief contact with her son Hayes when she was unaware of having the disease, explains on Instagram that she’s planning to stay distant from her kids.

Meghan King Edmonds is the latest celebrity to announce COVID-19 diagnosis. The estranged wife of Jim Edmonds, who also tested positive for coronavirus months prior, shared the news in her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 15.

“I tested positive for Covid. I have been safe while traveling but I had an exchange on Tuesday where I did not protect myself and this is when I had to have been infected,” the 36-year-old explained how she contracted the novel virus. “I have been safe with distancing and masks since Tuesday including when I went to dinner solo and stayed distant and wore a mask at Hayes’s soccer.”

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum went on to say that she’s planning to stay distant from her kids, 2-year-old twins Hart and Hayes as well as 3-year-old daughter Aspen. “My kids have been at their father’s but Hayes will quarantine due to brief (1 hour) proximity to me,” she continued. “I have contacted everyone and will isolate for 10 days minimum per CDC guidelines. My children will have to stay with my parents as they cannot stay at my house while I’m sick.”

She previously shared on her feed a picture of her hugging her son Hayes while attending the soccer match. “Welp. Hazer had his first indoor soccer game today and this is where he spent 99% of his time. He’d been begging and crying for me to sign him up and was SO excited when we got there then, well, nada. Hoping this was just first time jitters and he gets out there next time. This is Hayes’s first time having his own special ‘thing’ and he asked where Hart was about 15 times! Kids! (Forced smile and participation by mom),” Meghan, who wore a mask in the snap, wrote in the caption.

In a separate post, Meghan shared that she’s “feeling poorly but I am ok,” adding that her symptom was “extreme lethargy.” She continued, “I don’t have a fever. I do have extreme exhaustion, sneezing, a mild cough, and diarrhea. I think I’m losing my sense of smell.” In order to make herself get better soon, Meghan shared that she “ordered a regimen of vitamins and getting tons of rest, water, and food delivery. None of my friends or family are infected or have any symptoms.”

She went on to reveal that she initially thought she had a cold but she knew something was off due to her “extreme fatigue.” She added, “I have been under immense amounts of stress recently and I knew my immune system was low bc of that. So despite having been directly exposed multiple times, this was the time that got me,” before promising to keep her followers updated on her condition.

When someone asked her why she wasn’t staying at home despite having COVID-19, Meghan clarified, “The millisecond I thought I could have something other than a cold I went and got tested. I would NEVER go out in public whilst even believing in the slightest I could have Covid.”