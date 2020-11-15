Masters 2020 purse, payout breakdown: How much prize money does the winner make?

The final golf major of the season — and its second-most lucrative — takes place this week after a months-long delay.

The 2020 Masters Tournament features not only the second-largest purse among golf’s four majors, but also the second-highest winner’s share. Tiger Woods, who won this tournament in 2019, will look to get his hands on the first-place prize money again this season. He won the 2019 Masters with a score of 13-under 275; can he pull off another win and earn his sixth green jacket?

Other golfers who will look to challenge Tiger for the title include 2020 FedEx Cup winner Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed (winner of the 2018 Masters), Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

The tough course will result in a massive payout, of course: Alex Noren, Emiliano Grillo, Bernhard Langer and J.B. Holmes — who finished tied for the worst scores after the weekend cut in 2019 — took home $25,415 for their trouble. WIth that, here is the full breakdown of the 2020 Masters Tournament purse, including winner’s share and how it compares to previous years and majors.

Masters Tournament purse 2020

The purse at the 2020 Masters is $11.5 million, the same as last season. That is the second-largest sum of money of any major, behind only the U.S. Open’s $12.5 million purse.

How much money does the winner get?

The winner of this week’s Masters will take home $2.07 million, the same amount Tiger took home last year.

Masters Tournament payouts

(Payouts reflect the 2019 Masters “—” denotes same winnings as previous entry)

Masters 2019

GolferPlacePayout
Tiger Woods1$2.07 million
Dustin JohnsonT-2$858,667
Xander SchauffeleT-2
Brooks KoepkaT-2
Webb SimpsonT-5$403,938
Jason DayT-5
Tony FinauT-5
Francesco MolinariT-5
Jon RahmT-9$310,500
Patrick CantlayT-9
Rickie FowlerT-9
Bubba WatsonT-12$225,400
Justin ThomasT-12
Justin HardingT-12
Matt KucharT-12
Ian PoulterT-12
Aaron Wise17$184,000
Patton KizzireT-18$161,000
Phil MickelsonT-18
Adam ScottT-18
Si-Woo KimT-21$107,956
Matthew FitzpatrickT-21
Kyle StanleyT-21
Kevin KisnerT-21
Rory McIlroyT-21
Jordan SpiethT-21
Lucas BjerregaardT-21
Thorbjorn OlesenT-21
Charley HoffmanT-29$78,200
Bryson DeChambeauT-29
Louis OosthuizenT-29
Hideki MatsuyamaT-32$68,042
Gary WoodlandT-32
Charles Howell IIIT-32
Viktor HovlandT-32Amateur
Kevin TwayT-36$55,488
Henrik StensonT-36
Tommy FleetwoodT-36
Jimmy WalkerT-36
Patrick ReedT-36
Rafa Cabrera BelloT-36
Alvaro OrtizT-36Amateur
Keegan BradleyT-43$44,850
Keith MitchellT-43
Haotong LiT-43
Corey ConnersT-46$37,950
Kevin NaT-46
Andrew LandryT-46
Kiradech AphibarnratT-49$32,430
Marc LeishmanT-49
Trevor ImmelmanT-51$28,693
Martin KaymerT-51
Eddie PepperellT-51
Cameron SmithT-51
Devon Bling55Amateur
Billy HorschelT-56$26,910
Tyrrell HattonT-56
Zach JohnsonT-58$26,335
Branden GraceT-58
Takumi KanayaT-58Amateur
Satoshi Kodaira61$25,990
Alex NorenT-62$25,415
Emiliano GrilloT-62
Bernhard LangerT-62
J.B. HolmesT-62

What are the payouts for golf’s other majors?

U.S. Open 2020

PlaceGolferPayout
Gary Woodland1$2.25 million
Brooks Koepka2$1.35 million
Xander SchauffeleT-3$581,872
Jon RahmT-3
Chez ReavieT-3
Justin RoseT-3
Adam ScottT-7$367,387
Louis OosthuizenT-7
Henrik StensonT-9$288,715
Chesson HadleyT-9
Rory McIlroyT-9
Viktor HovlandT-12Amateur
Matt FitzpatrickT-12$226,609
Matt WallaceT-12
Danny WillettT-12
Webb SimpsonT-16$172,455
Francesco MolinariT-16
Byeong Hun AnT-16
Graeme McDowellT-16
Matt KucharT-16
Paul CaseyT-21$117,598
Alex PrughT-21
Tiger WoodsT-21
Jason DayT-21
Tyrrell HattonT-21
Hideki MatsuyamaT-21
Patrick CantlayT-21
Sepp StrakaT-28$86,071
Shane LowryT-28
Jim FurykT-28
Nate LashleyT-28
Marcus KinhultT-32$72,928
Patrick ReedT-32
Billy HorschelT-32
Aaron WiseT-35$57,853
Bryson DeChambeauT-35
Collin MorikawaT-35
Martin KaymerT-35
Jason DufnerT-35
Marc LeishmanT-35
Dustin JohnsonT-35
Brandon WuT-35
Andrew PutnamT-43$41,500
Rory SabbatiniT-43
Erik Van RooyenT-43
Tom HogeT-43
Rickie FowlerT-43
Nick TaylorT-43
Kevin KisnerT-49$31,385
Daniel BergerT-49
Abraham AncerT-49
Phil MickelsonT-52$27,181
Charles Howell IIIT-52
Carlos OrtizT-52
Sergio GarciaT-52
Haotong LiT-52
Scott PiercyT-52
Charlie DanielsonT-58$25,350
Zach JohnsonT-58
Andy PopeT-58
Adri ArnausT-58
Harris EnglishT-58
Emiliano GrilloT-58
Chandler EatonT-58Amateur
Justin WaltersT-65$23,851
Kyle StanleyT-65
Brian StuardT-65
Rafa Cabrera BelloT-65
Tommy FleetwoodT-65
Jordan SpiethT-65
Rhys Enoch71$22,977
Cameron SmithT-72$22,353
Luke DonaldT-72
Clement SordetT-72
Billy Hurley IIIT-72
Bernd Wiesberger76$21,728
Brandt Snedeker77$21,478
Chip McDaniel78$21,224

PGA Championship 2020

GolferPlacePayout
Collin Morikawa1$1.98 million
Dustin JohnsonT-2$968,000
Paul CaseyT-2
Matthew WolffT-4$404,350
Jason DayT-4
Bryson DeChambeauT-4
Tony FinauT-4
Scottie SchefflerT-4
Justin Rose9$295,600
Xander SchauffeleT-10$252,123
Joel DahmenT-10
Cameron ChampT-10
Patrick ReedT-13$192,208
Jon RahmT-13
Si Woo KimT-13
Daniel BergerT-13
Brendon ToddT-17$156,500
Haotong LiT-17
Harris EnglishT-19$134,000
Kevin KisnerT-19
Lanto GriffinT-19
Byeong Hun AnT-22$94,571
Brendan SteeleT-22
Alex NorenT-22
Adam ScottT-22
Victor PerezT-22
Ian PoulterT-22
Hideki MatsuyamaT-22
Doc RedmanT-29$69,500
Harold Varner IIIT-29
Tommy FleetwoodT-29
Brooks KoepkaT-29
Viktor HovlandT-33$57,500
Louis OosthuizenT-33
Rory McIlroyT-33
Dylan FrittelliT-33
Tiger WoodsT-37$45,000
Russell HenleyT-37
Bud CauleyT-37
Nate LashleyT-37
Justin ThomasT-37
Webb SimpsonT-37
Ryan PalmerT-43$31,594
Billy HorschelT-43
Abraham AncerT-43
Cameron SmithT-43
Keith MitchellT-43
Patrick CantlayT-43
Bernd WiesbergerT-43
Mike Lorenzo-VeraT-43
Eric van RooyenT-51$25,500
Adam LongT-51
Joost LuitenT-51
Luke ListT-51
Mark HubbardT-51
Brandt SnedekerT-51
Kurt KitayamaT-51
Kevin StreelmanT-58$20,000
Gary WoodlandT-58
Tom HogeT-58
Brian HarmanT-58
Mackenzie HughesT-58
Denny McCarthyT-58
Adam HadwinT-58
Charl SchhwartzelT-58
Robert MacIntyreT-66$20,400
Rory SabbatiniT-66
Sepp StrakaT-66
Emiliano GrilloT-66
Shane LowryT-66
Jordan SpiethT-71$19,350
Danny LeeT-71
Bubba WatsonT-71
Phil MickelsonT-71
Chez ReavieT-75$19,050
J.T. PostonT-75
Matt WallaceT-77$18,850
Jim HermanT-77
Sung Kang79$18,700

British Open 2019

GolferPlacePayout
Shane Lowry1$1.935 million
Tommy Fleetwood2$1.12 million
Tony Finau3$718,000
Lee WestwoodT-4$503,500
Brooks KoepkaT-4
Robert MacIntyreT-6$313,000
Tyyrell HattonT-6
Danny WillettT-6
Rickie FowlerT-6
Patrick Reed10$223,000
Francesco MolinariT-11$171,700
Tom LewisT-11
Justin ThomasT-11
Alexander NorenT-11
Jon RahmT-11
Ryan FoxT-16$126,313
Lucas BjerregaardT-16
Rory SabbatiniT-16
Sang-hyun ParkT-16
Louis OosthuizenT-20$91,350
Stewart CinkT-20
Doc RedmanT-20
Lucas GloverT-20
Erik Van RooyenT-20
Matthew FitzpatrickT-20
Cameron SmithT-20
Henrik StensonT-20
Jordan SpiethT-20
Justin RoseT-20
Kevin KisnerT-30$69,875
Webb SimpsonT-30
Kiradech AphibarnratT-32$56,278
Jason KokrakT-32
Bernd WiesbergerT-32
Andrew WilsonT-32
Joost LuitenT-32
Ernie ElsT-32
Byeong-Hun AnT-32
Andrew PutnamT-32
Dylan FrittelliT-32
Callum ShinkwinT-41$36,925
Kyle StanleyT-41
Benjamin HebertT-41
Inn-choon HwangT-41
Aaron WiseT-41
Patrick CantlayT-41
Justin HardingT-41
Russell KnoxT-41
Xander SchauffeleT-41
Matt KucharT-41
Shubhankar SharmaT-51$28,317
Branden GraceT-51
Bubba WatsonT-51
Matt WallaceT-51
Charley HoffmanT-51
Dustin JohnsonT-51
Ashton TurnerT-57$26,467
Thorbjorn OlesenT-57
Kevin StreelmanT-57
Paul CaseyT-57
Adam HadwinT-57
Graeme McDowellT-57
Paul WaringT-63$25,800
Jim FurykT-63
Mikko KorhonenT-63
Romain LangasqueT-63
Thomas PietersT-67$25,088
Yosuke AsajiT-67
Sergio GarciaT-67
J.B. HolmesT-67

