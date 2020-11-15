Masters 2020 purse, payout breakdown: How much prize money does the winner make?

The final golf major of the season — and its second-most lucrative — takes place this week after a months-long delay.

The 2020 Masters Tournament features not only the second-largest purse among golf’s four majors, but also the second-highest winner’s share. Tiger Woods, who won this tournament in 2019, will look to get his hands on the first-place prize money again this season. He won the 2019 Masters with a score of 13-under 275; can he pull off another win and earn his sixth green jacket?

Other golfers who will look to challenge Tiger for the title include 2020 FedEx Cup winner Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed (winner of the 2018 Masters), Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

The tough course will result in a massive payout, of course: Alex Noren, Emiliano Grillo, Bernhard Langer and J.B. Holmes — who finished tied for the worst scores after the weekend cut in 2019 — took home $25,415 for their trouble. WIth that, here is the full breakdown of the 2020 Masters Tournament purse, including winner’s share and how it compares to previous years and majors.

Masters Tournament purse 2020

The purse at the 2020 Masters is $11.5 million, the same as last season. That is the second-largest sum of money of any major, behind only the U.S. Open’s $12.5 million purse.

How much money does the winner get?

The winner of this week’s Masters will take home $2.07 million, the same amount Tiger took home last year.

Masters Tournament payouts

(Payouts reflect the 2019 Masters “—” denotes same winnings as previous entry)

Masters 2019

Golfer Place Payout Tiger Woods 1 $2.07 million Dustin Johnson T-2 $858,667 Xander Schauffele T-2 — Brooks Koepka T-2 — Webb Simpson T-5 $403,938 Jason Day T-5 — Tony Finau T-5 — Francesco Molinari T-5 — Jon Rahm T-9 $310,500 Patrick Cantlay T-9 — Rickie Fowler T-9 — Bubba Watson T-12 $225,400 Justin Thomas T-12 — Justin Harding T-12 — Matt Kuchar T-12 — Ian Poulter T-12 — Aaron Wise 17 $184,000 Patton Kizzire T-18 $161,000 Phil Mickelson T-18 — Adam Scott T-18 — Si-Woo Kim T-21 $107,956 Matthew Fitzpatrick T-21 — Kyle Stanley T-21 — Kevin Kisner T-21 — Rory McIlroy T-21 — Jordan Spieth T-21 — Lucas Bjerregaard T-21 — Thorbjorn Olesen T-21 — Charley Hoffman T-29 $78,200 Bryson DeChambeau T-29 — Louis Oosthuizen T-29 — Hideki Matsuyama T-32 $68,042 Gary Woodland T-32 — Charles Howell III T-32 — Viktor Hovland T-32 Amateur Kevin Tway T-36 $55,488 Henrik Stenson T-36 — Tommy Fleetwood T-36 — Jimmy Walker T-36 — Patrick Reed T-36 — Rafa Cabrera Bello T-36 — Alvaro Ortiz T-36 Amateur Keegan Bradley T-43 $44,850 Keith Mitchell T-43 — Haotong Li T-43 — Corey Conners T-46 $37,950 Kevin Na T-46 — Andrew Landry T-46 — Kiradech Aphibarnrat T-49 $32,430 Marc Leishman T-49 — Trevor Immelman T-51 $28,693 Martin Kaymer T-51 — Eddie Pepperell T-51 — Cameron Smith T-51 — Devon Bling 55 Amateur Billy Horschel T-56 $26,910 Tyrrell Hatton T-56 — Zach Johnson T-58 $26,335 Branden Grace T-58 — Takumi Kanaya T-58 Amateur Satoshi Kodaira 61 $25,990 Alex Noren T-62 $25,415 Emiliano Grillo T-62 — Bernhard Langer T-62 — J.B. Holmes T-62 —

What are the payouts for golf’s other majors?

U.S. Open 2020

Place Golfer Payout Gary Woodland 1 $2.25 million Brooks Koepka 2 $1.35 million Xander Schauffele T-3 $581,872 Jon Rahm T-3 — Chez Reavie T-3 — Justin Rose T-3 — Adam Scott T-7 $367,387 Louis Oosthuizen T-7 — Henrik Stenson T-9 $288,715 Chesson Hadley T-9 — Rory McIlroy T-9 — Viktor Hovland T-12 Amateur Matt Fitzpatrick T-12 $226,609 Matt Wallace T-12 — Danny Willett T-12 — Webb Simpson T-16 $172,455 Francesco Molinari T-16 — Byeong Hun An T-16 — Graeme McDowell T-16 — Matt Kuchar T-16 — Paul Casey T-21 $117,598 Alex Prugh T-21 — Tiger Woods T-21 — Jason Day T-21 — Tyrrell Hatton T-21 — Hideki Matsuyama T-21 — Patrick Cantlay T-21 — Sepp Straka T-28 $86,071 Shane Lowry T-28 — Jim Furyk T-28 — Nate Lashley T-28 — Marcus Kinhult T-32 $72,928 Patrick Reed T-32 — Billy Horschel T-32 — Aaron Wise T-35 $57,853 Bryson DeChambeau T-35 — Collin Morikawa T-35 — Martin Kaymer T-35 — Jason Dufner T-35 — Marc Leishman T-35 — Dustin Johnson T-35 — Brandon Wu T-35 — Andrew Putnam T-43 $41,500 Rory Sabbatini T-43 — Erik Van Rooyen T-43 — Tom Hoge T-43 — Rickie Fowler T-43 — Nick Taylor T-43 — Kevin Kisner T-49 $31,385 Daniel Berger T-49 — Abraham Ancer T-49 — Phil Mickelson T-52 $27,181 Charles Howell III T-52 — Carlos Ortiz T-52 — Sergio Garcia T-52 — Haotong Li T-52 — Scott Piercy T-52 — Charlie Danielson T-58 $25,350 Zach Johnson T-58 — Andy Pope T-58 — Adri Arnaus T-58 — Harris English T-58 — Emiliano Grillo T-58 — Chandler Eaton T-58 Amateur Justin Walters T-65 $23,851 Kyle Stanley T-65 — Brian Stuard T-65 — Rafa Cabrera Bello T-65 — Tommy Fleetwood T-65 — Jordan Spieth T-65 — Rhys Enoch 71 $22,977 Cameron Smith T-72 $22,353 Luke Donald T-72 — Clement Sordet T-72 — Billy Hurley III T-72 — Bernd Wiesberger 76 $21,728 Brandt Snedeker 77 $21,478 Chip McDaniel 78 $21,224

PGA Championship 2020

Golfer Place Payout Collin Morikawa 1 $1.98 million Dustin Johnson T-2 $968,000 Paul Casey T-2 — Matthew Wolff T-4 $404,350 Jason Day T-4 — Bryson DeChambeau T-4 — Tony Finau T-4 — Scottie Scheffler T-4 — Justin Rose 9 $295,600 Xander Schauffele T-10 $252,123 Joel Dahmen T-10 — Cameron Champ T-10 — Patrick Reed T-13 $192,208 Jon Rahm T-13 — Si Woo Kim T-13 — Daniel Berger T-13 — Brendon Todd T-17 $156,500 Haotong Li T-17 — Harris English T-19 $134,000 Kevin Kisner T-19 — Lanto Griffin T-19 — Byeong Hun An T-22 $94,571 Brendan Steele T-22 — Alex Noren T-22 — Adam Scott T-22 — Victor Perez T-22 — Ian Poulter T-22 — Hideki Matsuyama T-22 — Doc Redman T-29 $69,500 Harold Varner III T-29 — Tommy Fleetwood T-29 — Brooks Koepka T-29 — Viktor Hovland T-33 $57,500 Louis Oosthuizen T-33 — Rory McIlroy T-33 — Dylan Frittelli T-33 — Tiger Woods T-37 $45,000 Russell Henley T-37 — Bud Cauley T-37 — Nate Lashley T-37 — Justin Thomas T-37 — Webb Simpson T-37 — Ryan Palmer T-43 $31,594 Billy Horschel T-43 — Abraham Ancer T-43 — Cameron Smith T-43 — Keith Mitchell T-43 — Patrick Cantlay T-43 — Bernd Wiesberger T-43 — Mike Lorenzo-Vera T-43 — Eric van Rooyen T-51 $25,500 Adam Long T-51 — Joost Luiten T-51 — Luke List T-51 — Mark Hubbard T-51 — Brandt Snedeker T-51 — Kurt Kitayama T-51 — Kevin Streelman T-58 $20,000 Gary Woodland T-58 — Tom Hoge T-58 — Brian Harman T-58 — Mackenzie Hughes T-58 — Denny McCarthy T-58 — Adam Hadwin T-58 — Charl Schhwartzel T-58 — Robert MacIntyre T-66 $20,400 Rory Sabbatini T-66 — Sepp Straka T-66 — Emiliano Grillo T-66 — Shane Lowry T-66 — Jordan Spieth T-71 $19,350 Danny Lee T-71 — Bubba Watson T-71 — Phil Mickelson T-71 — Chez Reavie T-75 $19,050 J.T. Poston T-75 — Matt Wallace T-77 $18,850 Jim Herman T-77 — Sung Kang 79 $18,700

