Masters 2020 live golf updates, highlights, leaderboard from Sunday’s Round 4

What started Saturday as a four-way tie for first place at 9 under par quickly turned into the Dustin Johnson show at the Masters.

It took only two holes for Johnson, who was among the quartet of golfers tied for first at the start of Round 3, to distance himself from the pack: He eagled on Hole 2 to take a two-stroke lead that he never relinquished. He finished Round 3 with a score of 7-under 65 to go to 16 under with only one round left to play.

That said, there are a handful of golfers still within striking distance of Johnson: Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are all tied for second at 12-under. Dylan Frittelli and Justin Thomas also have double-digit strokes under par at 11 under and 10 under, respectively. Tiger Woods — who started the round at 5 under and had a chance to make the most of moving day — stayed even for Round 3, likely eliminating any real chance of winning a second consecutive Masters.

Sunday’s final round should prove a fantastic race to the finish line among the leaders at Augusta. Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Sunday at the 2020 Masters. Follow below for complete results from the Round 4 leaderboard.

Masters leaderboard 2020

Masters live updates, highlights from Sunday’s Round 4

9:30 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau eagles on Hole 13, getting a shot back after bogeying on the 10th to start Round 4. That puts him at 4 under overall:

8:54 a.m.: At roughly the same time Tiger missed an eagle opportunity, Marc Leishman hit this to go to 2 under for the day and 6 under overall:

8:54 a.m.: Ugh, Tiger’s flop shot from the fringe went the entire length of the green on 2, but lipped out for what would have been an unbelievable eagle. Tiger looking surgical early.

8:32 a.m.: Also worth noting Tiger’s wearing the red sweater again.

7:45 a.m.: Early fog at Augusta has forced tee time delays by 10 minutes. Not nearly as bad as the inclement weather from Thursday.

Masters tee times for Sunday

Here’s the complete list of Masters tee times for Sunday’s Round 4:

Tee time (ET) Group 7:50 a.m. Matt Wallace, Adam Scott, Lee Westwood 7:50 a.m.* Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, Nick Taylor 8:01 a.m. Danny Willett, Billy Horschel, Marc Leishman 8:01 a.m.* Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel, Bernhard Langer 8:12 a.m. Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry 8:12 a.m.* Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahari, Bubba Watson 8:23 a.m. C.T. Pan, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele 8:23 a.m.* Andy Ogletree (A), Ian Poulter, Mike Weir 8:34 a.m. Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Paul Casey 8:34 a.m.* Collin Morikawa, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond 8:45 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na 8:45 a.m.* Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang 8:56 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood 8:56 a.m.* Tony Finau, John Augenstein (A), Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9:07 a.m. Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm 9:07 a.m.* Victor Perez, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson 9:18 a.m. Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas 9:18 a.m.* Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Rafa Cabrera Bello 9:29 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer 9:29 a.m.* Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker, Bernd Wiesberger

*Will tee off from 10th hole.