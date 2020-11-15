Man allegedly chases teenagers in stolen car ending in crash

A car chase through Townsville streets has ended in a high-speed crash and two arrests, but it wasn’t police leading the pursuit.

Around 10pm last night, police were called to yet another high-speed chase.

They say a 48-year-old man took matters into his own hands, following a stolen car with several teenagers inside, forcing it to lose control and crash.

A man has allegedly chased teenagers through the streets of Townsville ending in a high-speed crash. (Nine)

“Of concern is that the male person has [then] chased the three occupants of the stolen vehicle when they’re on foot with his vehicle,” Queensland Police Sean Dugger said.

Police allege he drove at high speed, at times on the wrong side of the road.

When homeowner Matt James later found a 13-year old boy under his house, tucked tightly behind the fridge, he made a citizen’s arrest.

“He asked me to let him go and I told him there was no chance that was happening,” Mr James told .

Officers are still looking for two other juveniles, and have warned the public not to become vigilantes.

“Leave the policing to the police,” Mr Dugger said.

New Opposition leader David Crisafulli voiced his disapproval, but commented that he could see how matters might have come to this.

“I don’t condone anyone taking action into their own hands,” Mr Crisafulli said. “But I understand the pain, I understand the anger, and I understand why they are lining up to do something.”

A 48-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of a weapon and driving and unregistered vehicle.

He is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on December 2.