The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves this offseason in order to put them in a better position to defend their 2020 NBA title.

With Rajon Rondo likely not returning to the team, it appears Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is targeting another talented guard. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are “in advanced talks” with the Oklahoma City Thunder on a trade for Dennis Schroder. The deal is expected to include L.A.’s 28th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft.