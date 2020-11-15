Kim Kardashian Reaction To Robert Kardashian Hologram

Last month, Kim Kardashian turned 40 years old. She celebrated by going on a getaway with her family.
During the trip, Kanye got her a pretty unique present. “For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime,” Kim said on Instagram. “A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots of tears and emotion.”
“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together,” Kim added. “Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime.”
And now, Kim shared a video of the hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, and her reaction to it. Have a look:
“Happy birthday, Kimberly. Look at you! You’re 40 and all grown up. The most beautiful thing I have witnessed is you growing your family,” the hologram said.
“Keep doing what you’re doing Kimberly. You are a beautiful soul. Know that I am very proud of you and always with you. I love you, Kimberly.”
The camera then panned over to Kim and her sisters, who are all crying.
On the phone with Kanye, Kim tearfully thanks him for the hologram gift. “Thank you for that. Seriously, thank you.”
And whether it’s your cup of tea or not, I’m glad the girls appreciated the hologram gift. You can watch the full video on Kim’s Snapchat story.
