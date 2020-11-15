Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra and more celebrate Diwali together

B-town has some of the most lavish Diwali parties every year. Grand gatherings, colourful festivities and glamorous photo ops… Diwali is nothing short of a huge event in Bollywood. But this year comes with low-key celebrations and small family gathering as the pandemic continues across the world. But following social distancing norms and managing to come together for a small gathering, a few celebrities came together for Bunty Sachdeva’s Diwali party. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ananya, Chunky and Bhavna Panday visited Bunty Sachdeva’s residence for celebration. Also joining were Mehereen and Gurfateh Pirzada and Sohail Khan with is wife in these homely festivities.

