Karamo Brown Reveals He’s “Smitten” By Someone 5 Months After Split

Karamo revealed in September on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that he and Ian Jordan called it quits during the summer.

“It was postponed because of the pandemic, but now it’s postponed officially,” the Queer Eye star shared about his wedding. “My fiancé and I, we were together for 10 years and we broke up about three and a half months ago.”

While the breakup was difficult for the star, he revealed that the two ended things on good terms and are remain friends.

“Luckily there was no cheating. We’re good friends,” Brown explained. “It’s very nice when it’s ‘I still love you and support you’ and I want him to be happy, he wants me to be happy, but yeah, no more wedding.”