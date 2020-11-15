Japan PM Suga says will work closely with IOC to host Tokyo Olympics By

© . Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga greets International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach during their meeting in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he looked forward to working closely with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the Tokyo Olympics next year, following a meeting with Thomas Bach, the president of the IOC.
Bach is in Japan on a two-day visit to meet with Game organisers and discuss a variety of issues facing the event, which was postponed to next year due to the global pandemic.
