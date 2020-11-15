Idemitsu invests in European Open Innovation Venture Capital Fund from Emerald

Article content continued

To further accelerate global open innovations, Idemitsu also plans to establish a European open innovation promotion base in the Swiss canton of Basel-Stadt.

“To resolve the priority themes in our Medium-term Management Plan*, we not only pursue maximal synergies with technologies that are related to those our corporate group has already developed, but will also stress the promotion of open innovations that build on external technologies and ideas,” said Hajime Nakamoto, Managing Executive Officer in Innovation Strategy Planning, Electronic Materials Business, Agri-Bio Business, Lithium Battery Material, Intellectual Property, and Research at Idemitsu. “This investment and the establishment of overseas bases are momentous steps forward for us. Though implementation of open innovation is a long-term objective, we, especially our young employees, drive ourselves forward to laying the foundations early.”

Idemitsu is taking on the challenge of creating new values through the promotion of global open innovation.

Notes:

* Idemitsu’s Medium-term Management Plan (FY2020-2022)

https://sustainability.idemitsu.com/en/themes/259

[Overview of Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.] Company Name Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Business Description Sustainable supply of various forms of energy and materials Website www.idemitsu.com/index.html

[Overview of Emerald Technology Ventures] Company Name Emerald Technology Ventures Business Description Open Innovation Venture Capital Website www.emerald-ventures.com

