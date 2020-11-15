Hurricane Iota Barrels Toward Central America

Hurricane Iota, upgraded to a Category 1 storm, inched closer to Central America on Sunday as countries reeling from the devastation left by Hurricane Eta nearly two weeks ago prepared for another major storm system.

“It’s eerie that it’s similar in wind speed and also in the same area that Eta hit,” said Dennis Feltgen, a spokesman and meteorologist with the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Hurricane Iota is expected to make landfall along the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras by Monday night as a Category 4 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm continued to “rapidly intensify,” according to a 4 p.m. Sunday advisory. It was about 285 miles east-southeast of Cabo Gracias a Dios, on the Nicaragua-Honduras border, and moved west at nine miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 90 m.p.h.