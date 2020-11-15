Hip Hop Mogul Dame Dash Welcomes His FIFTH Child! (Pics)

Dame Dash and his fiancé Raquel Horn welcomed a child into the world yesterday, has confirmed.

Dame confirmed on Instagram yesterday that Raquel gave birth, and that both she and the baby are healthy. The mogul did not give any details on the name or sex of the child. He did give the new baby an IG account – @babydusko.

Dame Dash is an American entrepreneur, record executive, film producer, director, and actor. Dash is best known as co-founder of Roc-A-Fella along with Jay-Z and Kareem Burke.

Dash served as Jay-Z’s manager and business partner at Roc-A-Fella Records, and in 1999, he organized a tour for Jay-Z which made $19 million. Their relationship soured as a result of two subsequent events. The first was when Roc-A-Fella Records was purchased by Def Jam Recordings (which had previously only owned half of the company) in 2004, after which Jay-Z agreed to take a job as Def Jam’s president. Then, in late 2005, Jay-Z bought Dash out of his stake in Rocawear.

Dane Dash reveals his new studio: