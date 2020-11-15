Hip Hop Mogul Dame Dash Welcomes His FIFTH Child! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
15

Dame Dash  and his fiancé Raquel Horn welcomed a child into the world yesterday, has confirmed.

Dame confirmed on Instagram yesterday that Raquel gave birth, and that both she and the baby are healthy. The mogul did not give any details on the name or sex of the child. He did give the new baby an IG account – @babydusko.

Dame Dash is an American entrepreneur, record executive, film producer, director, and actor. Dash is best known as co-founder of Roc-A-Fella along with Jay-Z and Kareem Burke.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR