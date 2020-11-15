Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Alberta premier rejects federal COVID Alert exposure notification app

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Review: Low-light powerhouse

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini Review: The one to buy

Privacy watchdog calls for AI regulation to ensure privacy rights are protected

Government launches Universal Broadband Fund, adds $750 million in funding

Vancouver’s Kabam on following up a mobile smash hit with Marvel Realm of Champions

Bell tops ranks as fastest mobile network in Canada: PCMag

CRTC issues $100,000 in fines to brokerages for violating telemarketing rules

Apple reveals MacBook Air with its new ARM-based M1 chip

Quebec electric vehicle rebate likely to continue past 2021

Apple’s iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are now available in Canada

PlayStation 5 Review: Undeniably next-gen

Telus launches new unit to support agriculture industry with connected technology

Microsoft Canada offers sneak peek at Black Friday 2020 deals

Google to offer free Stadia Premiere Editions to YouTube Premium subscribers in Canada

HomePod mini Review: Big sound in a small package

The post Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week appeared first on .