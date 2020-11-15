Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Isaac Novak
Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Alberta premier rejects federal COVID Alert exposure notification app
  • iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Review: Low-light powerhouse
  • iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini Review: The one to buy
  • Privacy watchdog calls for AI regulation to ensure privacy rights are protected
  • Government launches Universal Broadband Fund, adds $750 million in funding
  • Vancouver’s Kabam on following up a mobile smash hit with Marvel Realm of Champions
  • Bell tops ranks as fastest mobile network in Canada: PCMag
  • CRTC issues $100,000 in fines to brokerages for violating telemarketing rules
  • Apple reveals MacBook Air with its new ARM-based M1 chip
  • Quebec electric vehicle rebate likely to continue past 2021
  • Apple’s iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are now available in Canada
  • PlayStation 5 Review: Undeniably next-gen
  • Telus launches new unit to support agriculture industry with connected technology
  • Microsoft Canada offers sneak peek at Black Friday 2020 deals
  • Google to offer free Stadia Premiere Editions to YouTube Premium subscribers in Canada
  • HomePod mini Review: Big sound in a small package

