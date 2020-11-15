Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Alberta premier rejects federal COVID Alert exposure notification app
- iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Review: Low-light powerhouse
- iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini Review: The one to buy
- Privacy watchdog calls for AI regulation to ensure privacy rights are protected
- Government launches Universal Broadband Fund, adds $750 million in funding
- Vancouver’s Kabam on following up a mobile smash hit with Marvel Realm of Champions
- Bell tops ranks as fastest mobile network in Canada: PCMag
- CRTC issues $100,000 in fines to brokerages for violating telemarketing rules
- Apple reveals MacBook Air with its new ARM-based M1 chip
- Quebec electric vehicle rebate likely to continue past 2021
- Apple’s iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are now available in Canada
- PlayStation 5 Review: Undeniably next-gen
- Telus launches new unit to support agriculture industry with connected technology
- Microsoft Canada offers sneak peek at Black Friday 2020 deals
- Google to offer free Stadia Premiere Editions to YouTube Premium subscribers in Canada
- HomePod mini Review: Big sound in a small package
