Harbaugh after Wisconsin loss: ‘Beaten in every phase’

There is no sugarcoating it. There is nothing Jim Harbaugh could possibly say to make Saturday’s blowout loss to Wisconsin feel acceptable to Michigan.

The Wolverines got throttled 49-11 at home by the Badgers. They trailed 28-0 at the half, which was the largest margin at halftime that Michigan had ever trailed by at Michigan Stadium. They continued to stink in the second half and even made a quarterback change from Joe Milton to Cade McNamara.

So what did Harbaugh say after the game? About the only thing he could.

“We were thoroughly beaten in every phase, really did not do anything well,” Harbaugh said. “Did not play good, did not coach good. Not in a good place with the execution, not in a good place with adjusting. … Not a good place as a football team right now, and that falls on me. We’ve got to evaluate all things, everything that we’re doing.”

At least Harbaugh isn’t delusional. That’s something.

Since cruising to victory over Minnesota in their opener, Michigan has lost three in a row. They lost an embarrassing game to Michigan State, which had just lost to Rutgers. They lost at Indiana. And then they got pushed around by Wisconsin.

There is nothing good to say about what’s going on with Michigan. This is the worst a Jim Harbaugh-coached team has ever looked and performed. He might not even be around for Ryan Day to make good on his promise.