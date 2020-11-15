Hamilton wins in Turkey for record-equalling seventh F1 title By

5/5 © . Turkish Grand Prix



ISTANBUL () – Britain’s Lewis Hamilton took a record-equalling seventh world championship and became Formula One’s most successful driver of all time after winning a wet and slippery Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver matched Ferrari (NYSE:) great Michael Schumacher’s seven titles in style, lapping sole title rival and team mate Valtteri Bottas on a nightmare afternoon for the spinning Finn.

Hamilton already had more race wins, pole positions and podium finishes than any other driver in the history of the sport.