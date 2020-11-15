Grayscale’s BCH trust loses $1.6M in value as hard fork begins By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

Grayscale’s BCH trust loses $1.6M in value as hard fork begins

The value of assets under management for crypto fund manager Grayscale Investments’ Trust has fallen $1.6 million following the announcement that the crypto asset would be forking on Nov. 15.

According to data from Coin Dance, the Cash (BCH) network has now split into two blockchains. Currently, miner action appears to be favoring the community-driven Bitcoin Cash Node, or BCHN. Crypto exchange Binance’s pool was responsible for mining block 661,647 — the last common block before the fork.