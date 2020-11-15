Grayscale’s BCH trust loses $1.6M in value as hard fork begins By Cointelegraph

Grayscale’s BCH trust loses $1.6M in value as hard fork begins
The value of assets under management for crypto fund manager Grayscale Investments’ Trust has fallen $1.6 million following the announcement that the crypto asset would be forking on Nov. 15.
According to data from Coin Dance, the Cash (BCH) network has now split into two blockchains. Currently, miner action appears to be favoring the community-driven Bitcoin Cash Node, or BCHN. Crypto exchange Binance’s pool was responsible for mining block 661,647 — the last common block before the fork.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.