Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reunion Trailer Is Finally Here

Now, this is a story all about how the Banks family got back together!
If you’re anything like me, you grew up watching The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. You laughed and danced – and sometimes cried, let’s be honest – along with Will and the Banks family.
Now, 30 years after the greatest show of my childhood debuted, the actors are giving us a reunion special!!
Will just dropped the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “These are the people who made me the man I am today. And I couldn’t let this day go by without marking the occasion.”
In the video, Will and Karyn sit on the couch as he says, “I’ve always been able to recognize chemistry.”
Emphasizing that point, the trailer cuts to Tatyana saying, “Will and Alfonso, from the very beginning, were just playmates.”
All serious, Will says, “Nobody ever asked me if I could act.”
“And you couldn’t,” Alfonso jokes, which makes Will totally crack up.
The trailer switches to a more serious note when the cast remembers James Avery, the beloved actor who played Uncle Phil. He died in 2013 from complications after open-heart surgery.
“James Avery was this 6’4 Shakespearean beast, and I wanted him to think I was good,” Will says. Describing the famous scene where his character asks why his father doesn’t want him, he recalls, “I fall into his arms at the end of the scene, and he’s holding me, and the shot pans off, and he whispered in my ear, ‘Now, that’s acting.'”
“Our show meant Black excellence to people,” Tatyana says. “The excellence was the way that we loved each other.”
And then the trailer finishes with a shocking twist! Anyone who watched the show remembers that Janet Hubert (the OG Aunt Viv) was controversially replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid.
Well, at the end, Will says, “I couldn’t celebrate 30 years of Fresh Prince without Janet.” The trailer shows a clip of the actor walking out of a door and then reveals the cast members gasping.
You can watch the full Fresh Prince reunion trailer here:
