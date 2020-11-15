Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reunion Trailer Is Finally Here

“James Avery was this 6’4 Shakespearean beast, and I wanted him to think I was good,” Will says. Describing the famous scene where his character asks why his father doesn’t want him, he recalls, “I fall into his arms at the end of the scene, and he’s holding me, and the shot pans off, and he whispered in my ear, ‘Now, that’s acting.'”



@hbomax / Will Smith/ instagram.com / NBC

I’m not crying, you’re crying!