Forces from Ethiopia’s Tigray region bombed Eritrean capital, Tigray leader says By

© . FILE PHOTO: Debretsion Gebremichael, Tigray Regional President, attends the funeral ceremony of Ethiopia’s Army Chief of Staff Seare Mekonnen in Mekele



ADDIS ABABA () – The leader of Ethiopia’s Tigray region told on Sunday that his forces bombed the airport in Eritrea’s capital Asmara on Saturday evening, confirming earlier reports from diplomats of a major escalation in an 11-day old conflict in Ethiopia.

Tigray’s President Debretsion Gebremichael also said that his forces have been fighting Eritrean forces “on several fronts” for the past few days.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive in the restive Tigray northern region on Nov.4. Eritrea’s government has denied involvement in the conflict.