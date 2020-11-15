Filmfare exclusive: Stars talk about their guiding lights this Diwali

It’s the festival of lights and one that comes at a very important time of our lives. With the pandemic and lockdown across the globe, people have found it hard to stay positive and find that one thing that keeps them going even in these trying times. Celebrating the little joys this Diwali, Filmfare urges everyone to share and appreciatdthat one Guiding Light of your life that has made the last few difficult months easier for you.

Joining us to spread the cheer, actors Bhumi Pednekar, Malavika Mohanan, Rituparna Sengupta and Jassie Gill too shared their guiding light stories with us. From spending time with family to finding solace in music, here’s what shone bright for these stars in the dark times.

Watch them share their heartwarming stories and wishes with us below.







































