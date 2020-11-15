Erdogan’s Visit to Northern Cyprus Stokes Decades-Long Dispute

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on Sunday visited disputed territory in northern Cyprus that is occupied by Turkish forces, angering Cypriot and Greek leaders and stoking a decades-long conflict.

Mr. Erdogan said he supported a two-state solution to the dispute over Cyprus, which has effectively been partitioned since 1974, its Greek and Turkish communities — and its capital, Nicosia — separated by a buffer zone known as the Green Line. The Turkish president said there were “two different peoples” on the island with “two different democratic orders.”

It was a tense turn in a dispute that has frustrated generations of peace efforts.

The internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus controls about two-thirds of the island. Turkey invaded the northern part of the island in 1974 and recognizes that area as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. But no other nation recognizes the area as Turkey’s.

The visit comes as Turkey has increasingly butted heads with Greece and other eastern Mediterranean countries over rich natural-gas deposits in the region — a dispute that is becoming increasingly militarized.