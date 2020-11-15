Home Entertainment Elon Musk Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Elon Musk Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Bradley Lamb
This weekend, Tesla CEO and tech mogul Elon Musk revealed that he “most likely” has COVID-19.


Julian Stahle / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

While replying to a Twitter user who asked if he’d contracted the disease, Musk confirmed that despite getting “wildly different results” from multiple tests, he was most likely weathering a “moderate case” of COVID-19.

@erujabidi Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold.


@elonmusk / Twitter

Musk’s admission comes after he claimed early Friday morning that he was tested for COVID-19 “four times” and received varying results.

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD.

@elonmusk / Twitter

With his recent likely diagnosis, Musk also described the symptoms and personal remedies he was relying on while battling the virus.

@AstroJordy @erujabidi A little up &amp; down. Feels just like a regular cold, but more body achy &amp; cloudy head than coughing/sneezing. DayQuil rocks.

@elonmusk / Twitter

He also went more in-depth while describing how he’s been tested for COVID-19.

@PPathole @AstroJordy @erujabidi Doing tests from several different labs, same time of day, administered by RN &amp; am requesting N1 gene PCR cycle threshold. There is no official standard for PCR testing. Not sure people realize this.

@elonmusk / Twitter

According to Reuters, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are more accurate than rapid tests.

Musk’s COVID-19 diagnosis arrives during a big weekend for his SpaceX rocket manufacturing company, which launched the first operational flight of its Crew Dragon spacecraft with NASA this evening.


Gregg Newton / Getty Images

And even though Musk was recuperating from his diagnosis, he still commemorated the successful launch.

