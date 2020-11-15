Ellen DeGeneres Honors “Amazing” Staff at People’s Choice Awards

Ellen DeGeneres is all about gratitude this holiday season—and for good reason!

On Sunday, Nov. 15, the comedian accepted the award for Daytime Talk Show of 2020 at the E! People’s Choice Awards. Ellen wore her signature suit and pants on the stage, waving at fans who were watching from their home.

In her acceptance speech, the Ellen DeGeneres Show host told the audience that she is incredibly grateful for the honor, which she was accepting on behalf of her cast and crew. “Thank you, thank you, thank you, from deep, deep down in my heart. I thank you,” the host shared. “I am not only accepting this award for myself but on behalf of my amazing crew and staff who make the show possible they show up every single day, give 100 percent of themselves, 100 percent of the time.”

Ellen continued, “I love them all; I thank them for what they do every single day to help that show be the best that we try to make it every single day.”