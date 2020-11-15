Dustin Johnson’s record-breaking Masters score tops legendary Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth performances

Any time a golfer can break a record held by Tiger Woods, that’s about as good as it gets.

That’s what Dustin Johnson accomplished at the 2020 Masters. His 72-hole score of 268 (20-under par) is the lowest such score in the history of a tournament that’s been played 84 times. It broke a mark previously held by Tiger Woods (1997) and Jordan Spieth (2015).

In October, it wasn’t even obvious whether Johnson would be able to play at Augusta National Golf Club in the rescheduled Masters. Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 while preparing for a tournament in Las Vegas, and he had to isolate in his hotel room there for more than a week. He couldn’t prepare how he would’ve liked, only returning to action a week prior at the Houston Open. But when all was said and done at the Masters, Johnson had earned the green jacket in a way no golfer had ever done before.

Johnson, regarded as a calm player, appeared to embrace the peacefulness of an Augusta National without patrons. It wasn’t his driving distance getting the most attention prior to the tournament — that was Bryson DeChambeau’s. But while DeChambeau just snuck through to the weekend on the cut line, Johnson consistently smacked drives beyond 300 yards right down the middle of the Augusta fairways.

Despite Johnson’s world No. 1 ranking, others were the focus in the days preceding the tournament and in the opening rounds. Tiger Woods was back as defending champion. Phil Mickelson played well early in his first Masters since turning 50. Relative unknowns, like Dylan Frittelli and Sungjae Im, found themselves near the top of the leaderboard, along with the 63-year old Bernhard Langer. Johnson’s tied-for-the-lead after the first round could’ve almost gone unnoticed.

There Johnson was again after two rounds, tied for the lead, but with four other players, including his top-three-in-the-world counterparts, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas. Johnson still wasn’t the center of attention, so he went out on Saturday at Augusta and made sure no one could forget about him again. Johnson shot a blistering 65 in the third round to get to 16-under par and enter the final round with a four-shot cushion.

While Johnson had never held onto a 54-hole lead at a major in four previous tries, his play Saturday didn’t leave much room for doubt. A failure to win would’ve been as epic a collapse as Johnson had ever put together.

Im and Cameron Smith made varying degrees of pursuits of Johnson on Sunday, but he never relinquished the lead. After only hitting one of the first four fairways with his driver, his straight-and-true drives returned to set him up for simple approaches. Usually, those landed near the pin, and even when they didn’t, Johnson put a pure putting stroke through the ball to erase any thoughts of a blown lead.

That allowed Johnson to walk up the 18th fairway with his first Masters title and second major championship all but secured. There wasn’t the usual adoring crowd to unleash deafening roars for the golfer who had played Augusta National better than anyone ever had. And social media was already filled with those questioning whether Johnson’s course record should count since it was shot in November and not April.

But Johnson would only need to point to his scorecard and then look behind him at the man placing a green jacket on his shoulders. That would be Woods, he who first made Augusta his plaything back in 1997 in his own first Masters victory. Woods’ 2019 Masters victory was unexpected, a glorious surprise. Johnson’s 2020 win, in breaking Woods and Spieth’s joint record, should’ve been anything but.

For four days at Augusta National Golf Club, a recovered-from-coronavirus Johnson left no doubt as to who the planet’s best golfer is.

Masters scoring record for 72 holes

Augusta National’s four-round par is 288 strokes.