Dustin Johnson captured his first career green jacket at the Masters on Sunday, and his fiancee Paulina Gretzky was there to greet him when he capped off the remarkable performance. She, too, was wearing a green jacket.

Johnson and Gretzky embraced after Johnson tapped in for par on the 18th hole to finish at 20 under for the tournament, which was a Masters record. Paulina’s wardrobe selection was a big hit among fans.