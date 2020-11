Dustin Johnson entered the 2020 Masters as the world’s No. 1 golfer and the favorite to win the tournament, and he certainly showed us why.

Johnson came into the final round on Sunday four shots clear of the field at 16 under par. That tied Jordan Spieth in 2015 for the best score ever at a Masters through 54 holes. With his birdie on the 15th hole during the final round, he became the only player in Masters history to ever reach 20 under par.