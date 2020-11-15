Dustin Johnson gets emotional after winning Masters

One of the reasons Dustin Johnson is the top-ranked golfer in the world is that he never seems to let his emotions get the best of him. But we have seen the green jacket bring grown men to tears countless times in the past, and D.J. was no exception.

Johnson won the Masters on Sunday by posting a score of 20 under par for the tournament, which was a Masters record. The 36-year-old told Amanda Balionis that capturing the green jacket was a “dream come true,” and he fought back tears while discussing the feat.