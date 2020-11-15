Digital stethoscope maker Eko raises $65M Series C to expand its remote disease screening programs, led by Highland Capital Partners and Questa Capital (Conor Hale/FierceBiotech)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
12


Conor Hale / FierceBiotech:

Digital stethoscope maker Eko raises $65M Series C to expand its remote disease screening programs, led by Highland Capital Partners and Questa Capital  —  As the use of telehealth continues to surge,mdash;promising a way to deliver distanced care in spite of the coronavirus …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR