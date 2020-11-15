Demi Lovato Pokes Fun at Engagement to Max Ehrich at the 2020 PCAs

She also reflected on her first People’s Choice Awards appearance.

“I think my first time at the People’s Choice Awards I was performing, it was one of the first times I performed at an awards show on a main stage,” she recalled. “And I could see people in the audience that I really respected and admired. I was so nervous.”

In October 2020, the 28-year-old star announced her hosting duties at this year’s PCAs.

“We can keep a secret could you, @ddlovato? Any plans on Sunday, November 15th,” E! News’ Twitter account posted on Oct. 27. Demi replied, “idk… maybe hosting @peopleschoice?!?!? #PCAs.”

It’s clear 2020 has been a whirlwind year for the “Confident” singer. As she previously mentioned, she kicked off the year with a chart-topping track, “Anyone,” which she performed at the Grammy Awards. Shortly after, she blew people away at the Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Fla. when she sang the National Anthem.

And it was just last month that she nailed her performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Plus, she’s continued to release power ballads throughout the year, including “I Love Me,” “I’m Ready” with Sam Smith, “Still Have Me” and “Commander in Chief.”

“It’s very important for me that I get to use my platform for something much bigger than just singing,” she told CNN in October about her song “Commander in Chief.”