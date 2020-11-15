Demi Lovato on Fire, Sofia Carson Glamorous in Black on Red Carpet

Instagram/WENN/Apega

The ‘Commander in Chief’ singer oozes disco glamor in an orange sequin jumpsuit, while the ‘Descendants’ actress looks sophisticated in a black ruffle dress.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has understandably changed the way award shows are held this year, the 46th E! People’s Choice Awards is still going on with celebrities gracing the red carpet. Following safety precautions, the likes of Demi Lovato and Sofia Carson glammed up the red carpet of the Sunday, November 15 event.

Serving as the host that night, the 28-year-old singer/actress looked hot in an orange sequin jumpsuit that brought back disco glamor. She wore a Naeem Khan top and pants, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, Nickho Rey earrings and Peter Marco rings, while her long black hair was let loose.

Prior to hitting the red carpet, the “Commander in Chief” songstress shared a selfie video which was taken as she got her hair done. “#PCAs @peopleschoice leggooooo,” she captioned it, while the filter let her dress shine in the clip.

Sofia also went glamorous in black, donning a ruffle dress that matched the actual color of the carpet. She wore minimal accessories while her raven hair was parted on the side.

Sofia Carson at 2020 People’s Choice Awards

Also dressing up with the PCAs were red carpet hosts Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Nina Parker, Lauren Ash and Erin Lim. Giuliana, who skipped the Primetime Emmy Awards in September after testing positive for coronavirus, has fully recovered and was up for the fashion coverage while showing some skin in a single-sleeve, animal print dress from Alexandre Vauthier with a thigh-high slit.

Brad looked dapper in a velvet blue Gucci suit with white shirt and matching pants. Nina brought colors in a shimmery, striped Melissa Mercedes jumpsuit, while “Superstore” actress Lauren sported a black dress with a neon cape from Christian Siriano and matching heels. As for Erin, she was equally stylish in a Falguni Shane Peacock dress with Flor de Maria shoes.

Another celebrity gracing the red carpet that night was Naz Perez, who opted for a white minidress with a giant bow on the back. She paired it with pink high heels.

Naz Perez at 2020 People’s Choice Awards

The 2020 PCAs is taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and airing live on E!.