Dave Stewart Told Katy Perry Not to Try Too Hard After Debut Album Flop

The Eurythmics star recalls the ‘I Kissed a Girl’ hitmaker reaching out to him to seek help to produce a hit after her Christian rock-inspired album flopped.

Katy Perry‘s breakout hit “I Kissed a Girl” was inspired by a conversation with Eurythmics star Dave Stewart.

The British star reveals he worked with the relatively unknown Perry at his studio in Surrey, England, and it was during that period he urged her to write the 2008 single from her album, “One of the Boys”.

According to Stewart, the singer was looking to kickstart her pop career after her first solo album, the Christian rock-inspired “Katy Hudson”, was a commercial failure.

She turned to the “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” star in hopes of producing a hit – but, according to Stewart, she was trying too hard to strike gold.

“You know a lot of young songwriters, they start off trying to write a song about the world and they try to fit everything into the song,” he tells Deep Hidden Meaning Radio With Nile Rodgers on Apple Music 1.

“And I said, ‘You should just write about whatever you’re feeling and things that happened that blew your mind.’ ”

Perry allegedly quickly shot back, “I kissed a girl and I liked it,” to which he told the star, “You’re talking my language there!”

“I Kissed a Girl” has gone on to become the 10th best-selling single of the 21st century.

Ten years later in a 2018 interview, she regretted the stereotypes in the song. “We’ve really changed, conversationally, in the past 10 years,” she told Glamour. “We’ve come a long way. Bisexuality wasn’t as talked about back then, or any type of fluidity. If I had to write that song again, I probably would make an edit on it. Lyrically, it has a couple of stereotypes in it. Your mind changes so much in 10 years, and you grow so much. What’s true for you can evolve.”