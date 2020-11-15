Damon Dash Treats Fiancee to Breakfast in Bed When She Breastfeeds Their Newborn Baby Boy

Instagram

The music mogul announced on Saturday, November 14 that Raquel Horn has given birth to his fifth child and their first together, praising her as ‘a fine warrior’ over the delivery.

Damon Dash has become a father for the fifth time. Just one day after he and fiancee Raquel Horn welcomed their first child together, the music mogul treated his baby mama to breakfast in bed as she was breastfeeding their newborn baby boy.

On Sunday, November 15 , the 49-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of him serving the meal to his fiancee who sat on her hospital bed cradling their infant. “Baby Dusko Breakfast. Big shout out to @babydusko his latch game is incredible @raquelmhorn,” he wrote in the accompanying message.

The clip came just one day after the Roc-A-Fella co-founder announced his baby’s arrival via Instagram. “We did it! @raquelmhorn what you did last night was incredible your a warrior a fine warrior ..I love you and the life you created for us … thank you #investinwomen @babydusko,” he declared alongside a photo of Raquel and their new bundle of joy.

Damon’s famous friends were quick to shower him with congratulations. Radio presenter/TV personality Charlamagne Tha God exclaimed, “Congrats To You And Yours!” Rapper Chamillionaire raved, “More life! Congrats!” Record producer Bryan-Michael Cox additionally gushed, “Awesome! Congrats Dame!”

Damon’s fiancee, Raquel, first made public her pregnancy back in July. At that time, the then-expectant mom posted on the photo-sharing site a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump in a black two-piece suit. “20 weeks …. film photo by @remi.lewis,” she penned in the accompaniment of the snap.

<br />

Damon has been dating Raquel since 2015. Speaking about the relationship, he claimed it was the first one that made him happy following his romance with late singer Aaliyah. “That was love. And when she passed, I never thought I would ever get that feeling again. I got that feeling again with Raquel,” he said on “Growing Up Hip Hop” in 2019. “It’s funny. I would be talking to Raquel and her record would come on. It would always be like validation.”

The movie producer was previously married to Rachel Roy from 2005 to 2009, whom he shares two children Ava and Tallulah with. He is also a father of a son named Boogie from a previous relationship with Linda Williams and another son Lucky whom he shares with Cindy Morales.