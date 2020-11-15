crime perth police investigate death of woman in balga

Police are investigating the death of a woman in northern Perth after an early morning disturbance.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was found with serious injuries following a call to police at 1.40am today.

Officers have established a crime scene at the home in Mirrabooka Avenue, Balga.

Police said a second woman of a similar age and who is believe to be related to the dead woman has been taken into custody and is helping with the investigation.