Cricket Australia expecting Adelaide Oval to retain first Test despite recent COVID-19 spike

Cricket Australia is still planning for the first Test of the summer between Australia and India to be held at the Adelaide Oval, despite South Australia’s COVID-19 spike.

Contact tracers in the state are working to contain the cluster after the number of new cases in South Australia jumped to 17 on Monday, with 15 cases linked to a single family.

With the first Test scheduled for December 17, Cricket Australia is monitoring the situation, but has suggested that the Adelaide Test is not in doubt at this stage.

The squads of the two teams are currently expected to gather in Adelaide on December 10.

Several states have already reacted to the South Australian outbreak, with Western Australia closing its border immediately, while Tasmania now requires arrivals from South Australia to self-isolate.

Cricket Australia is still expecting the Adelaide Oval to host the opening Test on December 17 (9News)

The permutations for the Test series extend beyond Adelaide, with the second Test scheduled for Boxing Day in Melbourne.

While Victoria has declared South Ausralia a “hotspot”, it has no plans to shut the border at this stage, with South Australia still planning to open its border to Victoria on December 1.

If Adelaide is unable to host the first Test, Sydney looms as the natural replacement, with the teams playing a limited-overs series there prior to the Tests.

India’s touring party and the Australian players who took part in the IPL in the United Arab Emirates began their fortnight of quarantine in Sydney last Thursday, with the players to be released on the eve of the ODI opener at the SCG on November 27.

Both India and Australia’s squads will remain in a bio-secure bubble through the entirety of the limited overs and Test series.